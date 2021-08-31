Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,892,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,853,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 83,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 992,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 79,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 43,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

OPI stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

