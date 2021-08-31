Offshift Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003837 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and approximately $30,792.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,835.11 or 1.00084071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00065378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009334 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.