Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 29th total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVBC opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.09. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

