Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 2,937.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 8.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.