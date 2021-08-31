OMG Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271.13 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $897.92 million and $271.13 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00013125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000732 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.