ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 78.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 92,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 56.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 16.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

