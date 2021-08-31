Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40,000.00

Equities analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) to report sales of $40,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Onconova Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the lowest is $30,000.00. Onconova Therapeutics posted sales of $70,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210,000.00, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Onconova Therapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares during the period.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

