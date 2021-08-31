OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.21. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 3,438 shares changing hands.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA cut their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. Analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.