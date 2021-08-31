Onooks (OOKS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $144,112.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $144,112.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

