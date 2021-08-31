Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $167,850.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $167,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ontrak stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.12. 793,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,939. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontrak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ontrak by 98.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

