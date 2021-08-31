Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $182,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.20. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ontrak by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ontrak by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in Ontrak by 145.0% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen cut Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

