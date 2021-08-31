Open Predict Token (OPT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $235.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 48% against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $156,502.55 and $235.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.