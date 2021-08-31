OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.25

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.25 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 58,795 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £51.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Arvind Gupta sold 30,000 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

