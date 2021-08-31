Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $249.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $91.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.