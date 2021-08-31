Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lowered by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. The stock had a trading volume of 161,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,540. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $248.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

