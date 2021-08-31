Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $18.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 1,775 shares changing hands.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 514.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 45,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

