Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $253.67 million and $56.24 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00843711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00046864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00101382 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

