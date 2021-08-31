ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $872.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.90. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 359,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after purchasing an additional 198,986 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

