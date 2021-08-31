Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.37 ($0.04). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,477 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Origin Enterprises to an “add” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 million and a P/E ratio of 18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.58.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

