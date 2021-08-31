Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $234,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

