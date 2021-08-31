Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

