Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.