Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $36.15.

