Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 82.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,601,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,916,000 after purchasing an additional 222,981 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 290,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.85.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

