Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 121.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 295.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

