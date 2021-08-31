Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 190,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $196.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.48. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

