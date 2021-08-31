Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 866 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

