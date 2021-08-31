Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,023,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 65,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

