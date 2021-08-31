Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $638.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $584.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.82. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $643.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

