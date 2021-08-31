Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 137.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 96,982 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,935,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 63,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000.

QLD stock opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.06. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $82.51.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

