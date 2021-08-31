Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after acquiring an additional 208,149 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

