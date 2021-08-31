Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average is $229.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.