Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.