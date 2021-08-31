Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $381.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.71. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.