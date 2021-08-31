Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,389 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Illumina by 45.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $820,000. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Illumina by 12.3% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 14,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $620,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $457.00 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.37 and a 200-day moving average of $439.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.