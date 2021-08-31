Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.