Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after buying an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after acquiring an additional 772,712 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $395,558,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,121 shares during the period.

ESGU stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $104.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82.

