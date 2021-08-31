Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.57 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $730.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $723.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $669.24. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

