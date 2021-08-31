Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,983,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 610,956 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,640.7% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 229,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 220,685 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 138.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 329,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

DFAU stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.