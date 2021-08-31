Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,987 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $247.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $248.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

