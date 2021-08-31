ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 381.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORXCF opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.23.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

