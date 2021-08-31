Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 2.4%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.82. 206,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 387,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLA shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

