Ormeus Ecosystem Tops One Day Volume of $52,634.00 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $446,230.41 and $52,634.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00133586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00160738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.99 or 0.07312733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,116.33 or 1.00305853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.73 or 0.00891440 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.55 or 0.00986860 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus . The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Ecosystem

