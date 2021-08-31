Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Update

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the July 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS ORTIF opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.81.

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.