Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Oscar Health stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 68,542 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $919,148.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,791,021 shares of company stock worth $23,393,238.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

