Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) were down 4.1% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Oscar Health traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 2,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,078,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 68,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $919,148.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $912,443.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,791,021 shares of company stock valued at $23,393,238 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.71.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.