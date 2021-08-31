Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,108 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Oshkosh worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,389,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 420.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 669,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,455,000 after acquiring an additional 278,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 780,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,654,000 after buying an additional 248,248 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

