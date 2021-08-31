OST 24 Hour Volume Hits $80,459.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. OST has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $80,459.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.