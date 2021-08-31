Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 231.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,976 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.30% of Overstock.com worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,565 shares of company stock worth $550,218 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSTK stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.56.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

