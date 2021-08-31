OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $827,610.60

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $827,610.60 and approximately $26.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.16 or 0.00390884 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.19 or 0.01182779 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.