Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,488.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,488 ($19.44) and last traded at GBX 1,484 ($19.39), with a volume of 28653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,472 ($19.23).

Several brokerages recently commented on OXB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,349.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -188.72.

In other news, insider Siyamak Rasty bought 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,288 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £28,786.80 ($37,610.14).

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile (LON:OXB)

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.